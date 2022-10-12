Cape traffic officer injured after a taxi driver tried to escape a check point

A City of Cape Town traffic officer is recovering after he was allegedly rundown by the driver of a sedan taxi during a search operation. The officer reportedly sustained injuries to his head and leg following the incident in Philippi on Wednesday morning.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the driver tried to escape the scene but was caught in Philippi. “Earlier (on Wednesday morning) at a vehicle checkpoint in Weltevreden Road, a Toyota Avanza refused to stop and knocked over a traffic officer, before speeding off. “Officers pursued the runaway vehicle into Philippi, and arrested the driver for multiple charges including reckless driving, failing to stop on command, failing to stop after an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a dangerous weapon, and incidentally failing to have the correct permit in his possession while driving,” he said.

Smith said the disregard for the law and a lack of respect for authority was a growing concern, as the safety of officers was placed at risk. In August violence erupted in Nyanga, Philippi and surrounding areas after City officials conducted an operation to clamp down on sedan taxi operators without permits. Numerous Golden Arrow buses and vehicles belonging to the municipality were burnt as some operators were angry about the impounding of vehicles.

Smith said the officer managed to escape in the latest incident and called on police to give the case serious attention. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the case was not yet opened by the time of publication. Weekend Argus