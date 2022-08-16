Cape woman shot execution-style

Langa police are trying establish the motive behind the killing of a 46-year-old woman who was shot twice in the head. The woman is the latest GBV statistic as South Africa commemorates Women’s Month.

The victim was gunned down on Monday evening in Langa, Cape Town, where police found three spent cartridge cases at the scene. She had reportedly been shot twice in the head and once in her body. Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said a case of murder was registered for investigation.

“(On Monday) night at around 6.30, a 46-year-old female was shot and killed by unknown suspects in Zone 25, Block 46 (in) Langa. “The circumstances are under investigation and arrests are yet to be made,” said Traut. Community Police Forum’s chairperson, Alfred Magwaca, said residents in the area were baffled by the killing.

“We will be meeting the community leaders of the area to tell us what it is that we are doing wrong,” he said. “Communities are shocked (by) these killings. It is Women’s Month (and I do not know) why people are still doing these things.” Magwaca said they are busy with youth workshops and other activities to keep young people busy and out of wrong doings in their community.

