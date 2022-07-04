Cape’s most wanted man appears in court on 31 charges

Cape Town – The Western Cape’s most wanted man, Yanga Nyalara, who is facing 31 charges including 18 murders, was greeted by Minister of Police Bheki Cele when he walked into the dock this morning. The murders relate to mass shootings in Block Y, Site B, Khayelitsha according to court papers.

Nyalara, also known as “Bara”, is also charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) in that he had allegedly acted as part of a criminal gang, made is first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. Nyalara was arrested last week in Bothasig after a massive manhunt was launched for his arrest, with police offering a R100 000 reward. He was found inside a house with two other suspects, aged 21 and 28, who were allegedly found in possession of tik and mandrax valued at R90 000.

Police stated that Nyalara’s crime spree began in Cape Town in 2016 when he was involved in a business robbery. He was wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, all of which crimes were committed between 2018 and 2022 in Khayelitsha. Nyalara was also sought for a cash-in-transit robbery perpetrated in Libode in the Eastern Cape during 2018. According to his charge sheet, Nyalara, 30, is a resident of Browns Farm near Philippi.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said additional charges were likely to be added to his rap sheet. “Yanga Nyalara, also known as Bara, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court this morning. “He is facing charges which include 18 counts of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and dealing and possession of drugs.

