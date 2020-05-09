Cape's township restaurants adapt to Level 4

Cape Township - Township restaurants have quickly adapted their way of doing business to adhere to Covid-19 regulations. Under Level 4 lockdown regulations restaurants are only allowed deliveries and this has forced business owners across the country who did not have this service in place to quickly make a plan, and restaurants in the township were not to be left behind. With popular food delivery services not servicing the majority of far-flung areas, it was a “think fast or get left behind” moment for many businesses. A popular shisanyama in Khayelitsha is also reinventing the way it conducts its business in order to meet the meaty demands of their customers. Known as eParkini, the establishment, on the busy Spine Road, is known for attracting a large number of vehicles over the weekend, and being a place where patrons can bring their own drinks, order meat and have their own parties.

The restaurant’s manager, Molatelo Mathikithela, said while the first few days were a challenge they were learning as they went.

Some restaurants in townships around Cape Town are adapting to the national lockdown regulations that allow them to operate without customers in their premises. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

“We have four bakkies we use for deliveries in Khayelitsha, which allows us to offer free deliveries, but we’ve had to partner with another company, Order-Kasi, in order to service our customers who are in other townships,” he said.

“This, however, means customers will be paying more, but it helps out those who we cannot service. This is a learning curve for all of us in the food industry.”

In Langa, a young entrepreneur, Colin Nkosi, started a bicycle delivery service in February not knowing that it would become a booming and necessary business a few months later.

For just R9, any one of Nkosi’s drivers will cycle to anywhere in the township, collecting food orders as well as groceries.

“We work with businesses in the community where a person can either order directly through the restaurant, which then contacts us to fetch and deliver the food, or the customer gets in touch with us and we collect the money from them and go and buy their food for them,” he said.

“The same with groceries, we partnered with the local Shoprite and we do grocery shopping, and that is helping a lot of people during this time because they don’t have to go and queue.”

Owner of Jordan Ways of Cooking in Langa, Ntlalo Jordan, said while they faced challenges, this motivated them to find innovative ways to operate.

“Business has changed because of Covid-19, but we all have to adapt, we mostly get our orders through WhatsApp now and people give us their addresses for delivery as well as preferred method of payment,” he said.

“This is an opportunity for upcoming businesses as well,” Jordan said.

