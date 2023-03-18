Capetonians’ innovative research cross the borders to represent the nation

Cape Town – Two Pinelands High School learners will fly the South African flag high at the International Festival of Engineering Science and Technology in Tunisia (I-FEST2). They will be competing against nearly 30 countries in the chemistry and biochemistry category.

They are showcasing their plastic innovative project, which is the brainchild of a Grade 11 school research that managed to grow from strength to strength, winning competitions including the 2022 Cape Town Regional and South African Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF). It prides itself for being a problem-solving initiative with a potential to make a vital environmental impact in society. The project started off with a comparison and evaluation of different types of bioplastic polymers – an investigation into bioplastics. They then made their own bioplastics using starch, gelatine, and fish scale-based bioplastics. They tested the plastic's tensile strength, biodegradability, solubility, flammability, and thermal properties. These tests were then compared with the results of the petroleum-based polypropylene that was used as the control plastic. Joseph Gibbon explained: “Our aim is to produce a single-use biodegradable plastic product that would reduce harm to our environment. We have tested them with ear buds and thus far all is looking good and we hope we will come back with more experience and inspiration from the competition to take this far.”

The duo left on Wednesday, March 15 following an intimate send-off ceremony at the school the previous day. They had mixed feelings as they “assume” the competition would be more challenging than any they’ve participated in as “some learners come from very scientifically advanced backgrounds,” according to Matthew Redfern. EskomExpo Team South Africa off to Mahdia in Tunisia to compete in the International Festival of Engineering Science and Technology, from left are Joseph Gibbon, Eskom Expo’s Capricorn Regional Science Fair director, Hosea Mpaneng and Matthew Redfern from Pinelands High School. Picture: SUPPLIED “We’ve done our best to prepare for this, we had to give up some weekends, and had late nights doing more research to improve our project. We are confident that it is at its best and the outcome of the competition will not affect our vision to actually make it a success and hopefully see if we can commercialise it,” he said. Principal Dave Campbell said he was proud of the boys and they are proof that collaborations and shared visions had a potential of turning small ideas into a successful venture. He thanked the learners and teachers for putting the school on an international map, and the parents for supporting and trusting the school to give their children a better future.