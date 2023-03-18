Capetonians’ innovative research cross the borders to represent the nation

Cape Town – Two Pinelands High School learners will fly the South African flag high at the International Festival of Engineering Science and Technology in Tunisia (I-FEST2).
They will be competing against nearly 30 countries in the chemistry and biochemistry category.
They are showcasing their plastic innovative project, which is the brainchild of a Grade 11 school research that managed to grow from strength to strength, winning competitions including the 2022 Cape Town Regional and South African Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF). It prides itself for being a problem-solving initiative with a potential to make a vital environmental impact in society.
The project started off with a comparison and evaluation of different types of bioplastic polymers – an investigation into bioplastics. They then made their own bioplastics using starch, gelatine, and fish scale-based bioplastics. They tested the plastic's tensile strength, biodegradability, solubility, flammability, and thermal properties. These tests were then compared with the results of the petroleum-based polypropylene that was used as the control plastic.
Joseph Gibbon explained: “Our aim is to produce a single-use biodegradable plastic product that would reduce harm to our environment. We have tested them with ear buds and thus far all is looking good and we hope we will come back with more experience and inspiration from the competition to take this far.”
The duo left on Wednesday, March 15 following an intimate send-off ceremony at the school the previous day. They had mixed feelings as they “assume” the competition would be more challenging than any they’ve participated in as “some learners come from very scientifically advanced backgrounds,” according to Matthew Redfern.
“We’ve done our best to prepare for this, we had to give up some weekends, and had late nights doing more research to improve our project. We are confident that it is at its best and the outcome of the competition will not affect our vision to actually make it a success and hopefully see if we can commercialise it,” he said.
Principal Dave Campbell said he was proud of the boys and they are proof that collaborations and shared visions had a potential of turning small ideas into a successful venture. He thanked the learners and teachers for putting the school on an international map, and the parents for supporting and trusting the school to give their children a better future.
Cape Town Regional Science Fair Director, Olga Peel, said it was exciting to see youth passionate about scientific problem solving projects, saying that is what Eskom Expo is about: “To identify a problem in our communities and bring a solution to it. We must raise a generation that will create solutions and is able to think out of a box. We want learners to not just think of a school project as something for only inside the classrooms but, look around, be creative and see how far your hard work can take you.
“Joe and Matt’s project is now taking them to Tunisia, not not just to represent themselves but South Africa. I told them to go there knowing whatever happens there will be in the name of South Africa and the world will be watching.”