Capetonians share their opinions on Monday’s upcoming elections

Cape Town - With elections looming on Monday and last-minute pleas for votes and promises of better conditions, the Weekend Argus spoke to the people of Cape Town to capture the mood leading up to the big day. Koolsum Ismail, Delft

Given how communities are angry at the moment, the local elections should determine the outcome of their emotions. Since the last election, nothing tangible has changed, corruption even at local government has multiplied and sky-rocketed, service delivery protests against the government has become the way of life for vulnerable communities to express their anger and complaints, the main political parties have lost political support even within their own constituents. The only positive development is the ruling by the Constitutional Court, which gives the right of participation of independent elections. My election expectation for the City of Cape Town or whoever rules Cape Town, is to scrap council debt, reintroduce our monthly free electricity as well as scrap all high water accounts.

Widaad Saiet, Grassy Park Widaad Saiet, Grassy Park Since the last election, nothing good can be said. None of the promises made has been kept, the rich become richer and the poor poorer and homeless. Prices in everything especially basic needs has increased so much that many are without. Even though I’ll be voting, I have learned so much about the current government and its corruption, and it is a total disappointment. I don't even know whether there is something to look forward to but I'm praying and hoping like many others for change for the better.

Allison Samantha Adams, Atlantis Allison Samantha Adams, Atlantis This will be an interesting one for sure. It is hard to tell off the cuff what the results will look like, but it is clear that the political landscape of our country and its municipalities will never be the same again. I think that the pandemic and consequent lockdown pushed everyone into the digital climate and, for the first time ever, social media platforms are abuzz with all things political. There is a heightened social awareness around the state of affairs and plenty of calls for change. This, combined with footwork on the ground, I think might yield a bigger voter turnout than the last time. It is also the first time that we have independent candidates standing for office and, with many new political movements born, voters will have a broader pick of local candidates than ever before.

Martin Slabbert, Kenilworth Martin Slabbert, Kenilworth My take on the elections is that when you go to cast your vote this time, you need to do your research about who gets your vote. It is your right to vote for whomever you want, and don’t let anyone scare you or confuse you or intimidate you into not doing what you want to do. There are so many independent candidates this time around and you are certainly spoiled for choice. I think this is the chance for voters to show politicians who is really in control of our cities. We are the ones with the power, and it is us who have the voice. Use this power wisely. Mark Ward, Bonnievale Mark Ward, Bonnievale

I have noticed this year that there was not enough time to register new voters, we have got volunteers by us who missed that weekend registration and could not register on line. I think there will be a lot of new voters this year. Normally they run it over a few weekends. I’m a bit concerned that not everyone will vote this time In my opinion the Western Cape has been run well since the last elections but I would love to see them focus on animal welfare. You never hear any party saying they will fight for the animals, if a party just focused on upgrading our laws that are so old they would get so many more votes. I think going forward I would like to see the parties keeping their promises. I am personally a DA supporter but I wish they would listen to the people. I think more houses should be built and they should listen and meet more with organisations like us who fight for animal rights.

Cecilia Van Noordwyk, Southfield Cecilia van Noordwyk, Southfield I hope the elections are fair, and no corruption involved. I hope that the disadvantaged communities are heard and get important help that they need and the issue of housing, so that there should be no riots and drama and bad things happening during the elections and I also hope the DA wins to run the Western cape because many years ago when the DA ran the Western Cape, there were never shortage of water, housing or food. It's to say that I hope DA came in because the people were in a better state of mind. People are scared that if they come in, apartheid will come back, but I believe that will not happen. I believe their true intention is to make a better life for all. That is why I also say, people must think twice before they vote, yes we complain and all, but that's because we continue to put our faith in the wrong people, and in turn, we see what currently goes on in our society. Nigel Britz, Strandfontein

Even though I am a lifetime ANC voter I am treating the next election differently. While I understand many people's disgruntled attitudes with the ANC and don't see an outright win for them in this metro, I do believe that we should do whatever it takes to get the DA out of Cape Town and out of the province. I feel that Cape Town is ripe for a coalition government of smaller parties and because the policies of the Good Party and their manifesto closely aligns with my own ideology, I will be voting for my fellow resident, community activist Mario Oostendurp of Good. The DA has proven that they will always focus on service delivery to the affluent while poorer communities are poorly serviced. They have also proven their wish to maintain apartheid spacial planning by keeping poor communities as far from economic activities as possible. They have proven a deep reluctance to tackle the problem of homelessness, informal settlements, backyard dwellers and the housing crises which exist in Cape Town. The DA is actively engaged in stonewalling any economic activity or infrastructure that could create jobs in poorer communities. The DA have proven they care for a few, while the vast majority of Capetonians live in crime-ridden areas in abject poverty.

Colleen Daniels-Horswell, Strandfontein My passion is early childhood development (ECD), but I do find not much is being done about our youth. Education is a major concern for me, our children in our community cannot access the primary school, children outside are accepted. So what will the persons being elected, what they be doing about all of this? The fact that we are paying such high rates for water and electricity, especially schools, and ECDs and churches, we pay higher than a household, surely the rates we are being charged needs to be looked at so what will these councillors look at, at lowering?

Leon Janse van Rensburg, Kuils River I expect a political party to make good on their promises that are made. I hope for the elections to be free and fair. There has been big improvement (since the last elections). Basic services are improving and increasing. The Western Cape is performing well with reference to governing and prevention of corruption etc. However, load shedding (national problem and cause) is still very problematic and an inconvenience. Houses and basic services have been built and provided. The road infrastructure and waste/sanitation have unfortunately not been upgraded to cope with additional increase in the population. Zelda Lategan, Kuils River

For a few years, I was wondering who to vote for. I went to smaller parties because those are the parties who are concerned about the well-being of the people. I expect surprises as many people are no longer happy with our living circumstances in Cape Town. Many people are looking for a credible alternative political party to vote for. The DA has made a point of telling people to not vote for smaller parties because they know the small parties (are going to) make an impact in the coming elections. Not much has changed for the benefit of the people.I can assure you that things have gotten worse. Two basic needs, water and electricity, have become too expensive for our people to afford. They now need to choose between buying food and paying for water and electricity. Sive Maqiza, Strand