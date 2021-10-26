Case of lawyer accused of raping seven children transferred to Wynberg Regional Court

Cape Town - The case of a lawyer charged with the rape of three boys, the youngest being 14, and four girls between the ages of 12 and 14, has been transferred to to the Wynberg Regional Court. The lawyer, was arrested in May at his flat in Muizenberg.

His court proceedings were being heard at the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court but National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed today that the case was transferred to the Wynberg Regional Court. The NPA’s Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said, “it will be on the roll of that court on November 25.” The State is setting out to prove that the accused he had lured his victims to his flat where he raped them and sexually groomed them by paying them.