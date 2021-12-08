Case of mom arrested by FBI for alleged child porn is postponed yet again

Cape Town – The case of the Bonteheuwel mother arrested by the FBI after she allegedly tried to sell her naked photographs of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web has again been postponed. The 32-year-old was back in the dock today at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court where an outcome on the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) relating to her charges were expected to be received.

But as soon as she was in the dock, the matter was postponed to December 20. The case had been set on the roll for today for the DPP decision on the charges. The delay in the case was met with frustration and ward councillor, Angus Mckenzie, who has been monitoring the matter, said as gender-based violence (GBV) was on the increase, they wished that justice would continue: “Justice delayed confirms justice denied.

“Today the mother accused of various allegations of child abuse and selling pictures of her daughter on the dark web appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court. “The delay in this matter and the rigmarole surrounding it is indicative of a justice system that has not only dismally failed the people it was meant to protect but has once again proven to our communities affected badly by GBV and gangsterism that it is just not serious in partnering to create a safer environment. “It is worrying that for months there is no decision on the charges that are to be brought against the mother.

“What message does this send out to other perpetrators of gender-based violence, that it is okay? “That your case will go on for months and months without any conclusion while your victim suffers. “This matter must draw to a conclusion, a court date must be decided upon and charges must be brought; this is the challenge to the justice system if they are serious about joining us in fighting GBV.”

The woman is facing charges of manufacturing of child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and financial gain from child pornography and rape. Her five children have been placed in the care of family members. An agent from Homeland Security pretended to be a buyer and traced her to Bonteheuwel after she allegedly received payments via PayPal.