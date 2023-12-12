Case postponed against the man who slit his wife’s throat: ‘I take it one day at a time’

Signs of relief could be heard inside the Athlone Magistrate's Court when Arthur Snyders, the man accused of slitting his wife's throat was denied bail. Snyders who has been a wanted man since the attack on his wife last week, and had been on the run since 2008 for allegedly stabbing another woman to death, was busted in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 40-year-old victim, who does not want to be named, was hospitalised after he allegedly grabbed her at a tuck shop and slit her throat with a knife after an argument. The charge against Snyders is attempted murder, however the matter has been postponed to 14 December for bail information. The seats inside the courtroom were filled with GBV activists and after Snyders heard his outcome he, mumbled making his way down the hole. The victim who was not at court, said she is feeling much better knowing he is behind bars.

“I take it one day at a time. I can't believe that I am still so strong but God is carrying me through.” She claimed that she has been stalked by her estranged husband for nearly a year and that he threatened to kill her daily. A group of upset GBV activists came out to protest outside the court in support of the victim and held up placards and signed petitions to oppose bail.

Vanessa Nelson, the founder of Hope for the Future in Heideveld said they would make sure that they are back at court again next week. “I am glad that the postponement is not next year but next week, so the victim will have comfort knowing that he is not going to be released. Going into the festive season she will be safe and sound minded alongside her children. “The intent was clear to kill her, he slit her throat. This has happened in the 16 days of activism but the problem is that 365 days of the year, our babies, toddlers, teenagers and women are being raped and abused. We have over 1000 signed signatures for our petitions opposing bail for Arthur Snyders which will go into his docket.”