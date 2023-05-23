Cash heist thieves flee with empty box

Cape Town - Thieves who thought they had struck gold after robbing a Fidelity guard of his firearm outside a supermarket fled with an empty money box. The drama unfolded outside the Usave supermarket in Fisantekraal, Durbanville, on Monday.

The suspects had approached the Fidelity guard who was en route to collect money at the supermarket. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie explained that the suspects fled the scene with a firearm in their possession. “Durbanville police have opened a cash-in-transit docket for further investigation following an incident at 7.30am on Monday, May 22.

“Preliminary information reveals that two armed suspects accosted the security guard as he was exiting Usave situated in Fisantekraal, Durbanville. “They allegedly held and threatened him at gunpoint and took his firearm, a 9mm Norinco pistol and a round of ammunition in his possession. “They also took the empty money trunk and fled on foot. No one was injured during the ordeal.

“We appeal to anyone with information to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111. All information will be dealt with confidentiality.” A resident who asked not to be identified due to safety concerns said the suspects believed the box contained money. “The Fidelity guard climbed out of their vehicle and was entering the Usave, and the suspects thought the guard was bringing money to the premises.

“But the Fidelity guard was on his way to collect the money and the suspects were not aware of this. “They thought the Fidelity guard was bringing money. “They robbed the guard before he could enter the shop.