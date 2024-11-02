Castle evictions a ‘milestone’: Removal of eyesore squatters seen as a positive move

Cape Town - Squatters who occupied the land outside the Caste of Good Hope have finally been evicted after resisting a mandate by the Western Cape High Court to relocate by October 17. This after the court ruled in favour of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI). After more than two weeks since the residents were ordered to vacate the precinct outside of the iconic space, the eviction of the unlawful occupants was completed yesterday morning under the direction of the Sheriff of the Court, with the assistance of the SAPS and Cape Town Metro Police.

The City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis described it as a positive move. “The City of Cape Town welcomes this positive milestone. Positive for the whole city, positive for this heritage site, and positive for those who were living in indignity at this site for several years. “This has been a very visible site of urban decay in recent years, and its clean up today is an important moment for urban restoration in the city.

“We also appreciate the urgent attention this matter has received in recent months from the custodian of the Castle, the national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.” Castle of Good Hope CEO, Calvyn Gilfellan previously said the eviction process could turn ugly, as he believed some individuals may resist leaving voluntarily. “There will be some unpleasantness because poverty is a violent method against the poor. Any act, even if they break up one tent, will be seen as an act of aggression.

“It’s not like the community did not have an opportunity through the court order to take up the City’s offer for Safe Spaces.” But the occupants calmly vacated the space as heavy-duty equipment entered to clean out the space. A man who asked to remain anonymous said: “We could’t leave with anything but our bags and blankets, no plastic, sheeting or other materials of our structures.

♬ original sound - WeekendArgus City social development professionals assisted the national DPW by documenting the personal circumstances of each of the unlawful occupants via on-site interviews. Offers of transitional shelter at City Safe Spaces and NGO-run night shelters have been made, and remain available. Safe Spaces offer social programmes to assist people off the streets sustainably, reintegrate them into society, and reunite them with family. Personal development planning and employment opportunities are made available, as are referrals for mental health, medical, and substance abuse treatment.

The evictions ended a long saga where homeless people invaded land and open spaces during the Covid-19 pandemic, without the government interfering. This has resulted in spaces on pavements, and any open space being invaded and tents being erected. These invasions happened in spite of the City providing demarcated spaces around the city during the pandemic. When the pandemic ended the City had to go the costly route of getting eviction orders through the courts.

