Cederberg speaker slammed for looting monkeys video in reference to EFF strike

The speaker of the Cederberg Municipality is at the centre of a racist row after he shared on his Facebook page a video of monkeys looting with reference to the EFF national shutdown. John Hayes has since removed the video which he reposted from another user.

In South Africa’s political past, the comparison of black people to apes and monkeys was used in a derogatory manner. EFF Western Cape spokesperson Wandile Kasibe said Hayes’ post was brought to his attention. “We are looking into the matter and will communicate the process going forward. But I would like to believe that when reposting the original video, Hayes expressed his agreement to the racist undertones of the association of monkeys with our people.”

But Hayes remained adamant that he saw nothing wrong with the video. “I never saw it as racist. Nowhere was there a racist connotation. To me it was just a joke. It was funny. I am not stupid, I would have never reposted something that is racist,” said Hayes. He said the uproar was just started as a “political smear against him by people who wanted him out of the council“ as he was involved in rooting out corruption.

“I never thought about the video as being derogatory. However, when I received calls from people about it, I immediately pulled it down and I apologised to those I may have offended.” Executive director of Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, Billy Claasen, described the post as racial propaganda. “I will open criminal cases against him and the other person as well as a case at the Human Rights Commission,” warned Claasen, adding that Hayes should have known better before posting the video.

However Hayes said he didn’t understand what “the fuss is about” as he regarded the video as making reference to “possible looting” during the national shutdown. “I have explained myself to the DA leader and the mayor. I have not (done) anything wrong. I am not a racist and will never be. Actually I am involved in a project which I fund out of my own pocket of feeding children, who are majority black.” He believed that he would weather the storm.

Recently, Hayes reportedly submitted a “false sick note to the council”. “The Rapport newspaper ran a story about me allegedly submitting a false sick note. I submitted all relevant documentation. “I am bigger than this. Yes, it’s difficult. But I will once again be greater. I am lost for words,” said Hayes.