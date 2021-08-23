Cedric the toad is on the road to recovery after his limb was cut off by a weed eater

Cedric the toad is now safe after undergoing surgery. Picture: Supplied: A Somerset West resident rescued a Sand Toad seconds after one of his little limbs got caught in a weed eater. Oliver Copley who was busy gardening, saw what happened and sprung into action to save the little toad.

Copley told the Weekend Argus: “I stopped what I was doing and I took him inside. When I picked him up I thought he was dead but then I saw he had just sort of taken his arm off at the shoulder and that he was still alive. “I rinsed him off and I put on some Germolene, I didn't have anything else, and some gauze to the wound just to stop it from getting infected. So then I put him in a sort of a big box with some damp paper towel because it's important to keep their skin moist. I put some water in the middle,” said Copley. He kept the toad which has been named Cedric in the box, checking in on him from time to time.

“I kept him in his box over the weekend. I kept drizzling some water on him to keep the wound free from dirt and to keep his skin moist. I tried to feed him a few bugs and he seemed to enjoy it. On Monday took him to the Helderberg Wildlife Rescue. I am going to donate his medical bills,” said Copley. His said that people should see small animals like mice and birds, as creatures that also need help, love and care. Cedric the sand toad. Picture: Supplied. Founder of Helderberg Wildlife and Rescue Rico Pentz said the toad was lucky that Copley had immediately switched the weed eater off, picked it up and made contact with them.

“We gave all the information that the caller needed to take care of Cedric for the weekend as we were unable to attend due to both of us being sick. Oliver did a fantastic job at keeping the wound clean, and on Monday evening, Cedric was dropped off by us. He spent the evening with us, and off to the vet the next day,” he said. “Not knowing which vet to use, as toads are hardly ever a patient, we took Cedric to Animal Welfare Helderberg to find out if the vet would be able to help as I myself wasn't so sure if the toad really needed stitches, it was confirmed that stitches were needed. So with the doctor needing to finish up the surgeries for the day, we left Cedric in their care, and continued with our day, trying to attend to all the calls that came in,” said Pentz. Later that afternoon, they got the call that Cedric was out of surgery and ready to be collected.

“You can hardly even see that there is a wound as the doctor did an incredible job on closing up the wound. Cedric needs to be injected every day with antibiotics, and pain killers and will remain in our care, and once the wound has completely healed, he will remain with our rehab patients with special needs,” said Pentz. He added while it may be a bit more difficult being three-legged Cedric would be safe because he would be kept with them. Otherwise, he would have become easy prey for animals that eat toads. Cedric the toad’s new home. Picture: Supplied. If you would like to aid or support them in what they are doing to help cover fuel, animal food supplies, vet bills and aftercare supplies, you can do so via EFT or PayPal. Banking details are as follows

