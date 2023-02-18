Celebration of the 40th anniversary of Mini-Cricket in South Africa

Cape Town - For 40 years the KFC Mini-Cricket programme has been well-loved and appreciated. The programme grooms young aspiring cricketers and has gone from strength to strength over its four decades.

Earlier this week, the programme celebrated its 40th anniversary with a mini-cricket festival in Mitchells Plain. Cricket South Africa mass participation co-ordinator, Buhle Motshegoa said this was the third Mini-Cricket Festival. She said they were hosting these festivals because the programme had been around for a long time, proof that it was loved and appreciated.

"As Cricket SA we just had to go back to communities that run the programme on a day-to-day. Spend the afternoon and just hear the people because our vision speaks about access, and this is exactly that," said Motshegoa. She added that this was grassroots level, and that;s where it all starts for aspiring cricketers. Fatima Kahla, a teacher at Cascade Primary School, said she had been on the programme since 2014. "It was all about bringing the kids out, letting the children have fun and time away from school. I am a firm believer that not everything happens in class. Children need to be exposed to other people outside the classroom," said Kahla.

She added that they had two teams of learners, in grades 2 and 3, and it was all of their first time playing. "They were unsure at first, but they them realised it was all about coming out and having fun," she added. Western Cape cricket player Nandre Burger said these festivals had a positive impact on kids. “It gets them out and gets them active.