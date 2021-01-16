Chantal’s snack boxes keep frontline workers going

Cape Town - One woman is thanking frontline workers one snack box at a time. Like many South Africans, Chantal Erasmus, 44, lost her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Kuils River resident decided to do something about the situation as she needed to put food on the table for her family. She always loved cooking and being creative and she decided to open a catering business. PlatterMania & More caters for any occasions including corporates, weddings, birthdays and Christmas lunches and dinners.

More recently, Erasmus decided on a thank you gesture to frontline workers.The initiative for the drive came after a client, Michell de Ridder, asked her to make platters for the staff at Mediclinic Cape Gate where her husband Deon, who has since died, was in the Covid ICU ward.

However, platters were not allowed due to Covid-19 protocols. Erasmus then suggested snack boxes which consisted of three pastries and a sweet treat.

The mother of two then decided she wanted to do more of this, but could not do it out of her own pocket as her small business is not financially stable enough for such a task. She then asked the public for donations from as little as R25 to do this for Covid ICU staff at various hospitals around Cape Town.

Her aim is to do at least four hospitals a month.

Erasmus said it is important to give back to those who are working directly with Covid-19 patients.

“Giving back to healthcare workers stems from growing up with a mother and family members who were and still are in the industry. I know the struggles they face on a daily basis and they are committed to their duties.

’Healthcare frontline workers take care of our families who are sick in hospitals and we have to rely on them to do their best for all patients,” she said.

Erasmus said she would like to expand and create job opportunities.

“I would like to serve old-age homes and orphanages but for now I am focused on getting my small business recognised and in turn give back to the community in any small way possible. The possibilities are endless as to what can be done. l am just trusting God with all this,” she added.

De Ridder said: “I grew up as an orphan. My husband and his brother Daniel lived from mouth to hand for most of their childhood lives and worked hard to achieve their goals. We knew what it was like to not get the appreciation one deserves.

“Our small gesture of appreciation can't even begin to comprehend the gratitude they deserve.I am immensely grateful for what Chantal is doing.

“Everybody should use every resource available to them to ensure that their neighbours and loved ones are taken care of during this awful pandemic.”

Mediclinic Southern Africa Corporate communication manager Tertia Kruger said the hospital group commended the work done by all their employees, doctors and allied healthcare professionals who were working tirelessly in order to support the community.

“Our dedicated staff members are our most valuable asset and their mental and physical wellness is and has been a priority throughout the pandemic.

“We acknowledge that our staff have already endured the challenges of Covid-19 throughout the year, and continue to selflessly give of their time, energy and emotions to support their communities,” she said.

If you would like to support Erasmus, her email address is [email protected]

Weekend Argus