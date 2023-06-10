Char Carrie is making her mark in the television industry

In 2022 Char Carrie, graced our screens as the very colourful actress, Angelina Jantjies better known as Angie, who had a whole mouthful to say about any and everything in the KykNET-soapie , Suidooster.

When the character was introduced to audiences, she immediately caught viewer’s attention as she caused quite a stir about how she treated Wade (played by Dean Smith). Angelina is a bubbly, bright and colourful individual who is looking for her place in this world and you either love or hate her. Initially she was only there for a certain storyline but as time progressed, she was brought back as part of the permanent cast. The absolutely talented Carrie said she enjoyed the highs and lows of the industry and was ready to take on any obstacles that came with it. Carrie grew up in Steenberg in Cape Town and discovered her love for acting at the tender age of five.

She laughingly shared how she participated in an Alice in Wonderland play when she was in crèche. She played the character of Alice. “I enjoyed everything about it. The blue dress I had to wear, the way the audiences reacted, the ooohs and aahs, it was absolutely amazing. I started doing it right through primary and high school and even completed my drama studies in 2018.” But she only got her big break in 2022 when she was cast as Angie in Suidooster.

Carrie explained that it was not hard to leave the show the first time because she had known that her storyline had a beginning and an end. This time it is very different as it is an ongoing role. “I am so blessed and love the confidence that the character has also given me personally. I am more comfortable in my own skin and cannot wait to see what is in store for her next”, she said excitedly. Carrie said she was grateful for the opportunity and advised aspiring actors not to give up on their dreams.

“Do not give up. This is a very difficult industry and it is going to be hard sometimes but remember to keep going. It’s not like in the movies and (it’s) very unpredictable but you need to keep moving.” Wilmer Muller, publicity manager for Suidooster said they realised Char’s character Angie still had so much potential and that they had to continue telling her story especially because many viewers related to her. “Also, it is vital for us as a production to develop new talent; Char did a stellar job portraying Angie, and it was a no-brainer to add her to the permanent cast."