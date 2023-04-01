Cape Town – At 90 years of age and wheelchair-bound, Jan Smith still carries the needs of Steenberg's community at heart. Smith regularly takes his medication and said load shedding sometimes affected his routine and had become worrisome for him. Meanwhile, the volatile crime in his area makes it unsafe to spend time outdoors.

"Let's have lights on all the time at least so our health doesn't get affected and we can be safe," Smith said. "It angers me to see people living in fear; it's even worse when it's dark. These youngsters attack our community." But that doesn't stop him from being an exemplary elder at Lisa Court, sweeping the streets, entertaining and buying children goodies from his pension grant. This is Pa Smith's way of showing his endless commitment to serve and make a difference in his community.

Jan Smith, from Steenberg, said load shedding and rifle gang violence saddens him and deters the good work done in the communities. l SUPPLIED This is the little he can now do since he can no longer serve daily meals, host community clean-ups, reprimand youths in the streets, offer social interventions to the vulnerable in the area and preach the word of God as he has done for over 55 years. His voluntary community service paid off last weekend, with residents throwing him a surprise party outside his home to show their gratitude. And he said: "It was so shocking and lovely to see that people still remember the good work I did back in the day. It was just out of humanity, and caring for one another as the God commanded us. I never expected recognition or anything in return.

"But with this now, my heart is at peace. I know I have done right by the Lord. I hope there are some who can carry the work forward from now on." Elijah Lindsay, a community member, said: "Pa is our living legend. He dedicated lost of his time feeding the needy in the streets from his home. He'd open doors to anyone who needed a shelter and would work with local structures to find solutions to every humanitarian problem, and made sure all who crossed his were treated with dignity. "To our shock, even after losing his leg five years ago and surviving two heart attacks recently, he's not stopped caring.

"He amazes me every morning when he sweeps the street or roll his wheelchair chatting and motivating the youngsters in the streets. We are truly blessed to still have him around as the community we decided to celebrate him now instead of waiting to make long speeches at his funeral." Residents contributed and worked together to organise the party on March 26, a day after his 90th birthday. Pastor Paul Phillips, from Parkwood, also attended.

"It's good to have positive news to celebrate in our communities. He's an example that a lot of good things can come out of Flats if one has positive intentions," said Phillips. The family were stunned by the celebration and said they regretted not sharing him with the community for 57 years. Trifosa Williams, a family member, said he has always been a healthy and "charismatic father to many“.

“He only has one child but the house was always full of ‘his children’. It is good to see that those who benefited from his good work are still by his side even on his sick days. His health is deteriorating and he's given us huge scares twice. “I guess he knew something good was still to happen and bravely fought for his survival. We are so grateful to him for giving us such a big family (community) and to everyone who help make his life bearable at this age." Smith said: "It was through the Lord's grace. I was just a servant."