Chemistry lecturer at Stellenbosch University cycling to help struggling students

Dr Marietjie Lutz, a chemistry lecturer at Stellenbosch University, is embarking on an ambitious effort to raise funding for undergraduate BSc students facing financial challenges by cycling from George to Stellenbosch over the Easter weekend, covering 600km in only six days. Lutz said the inspiration for embarking on this project came after trying to find ways of helping a bright first-year BSc student attending her classes in 2022.

“The student was on the brink of homelessness and food insecurity. “Despite facing immense financial stress, this determined student excelled academically, demonstrating resilience and determination.” Lutz then realised she can use her passion for cycling – she has, inter alia, completed the Cape Epic in 2016 and 2017 – to empower students who are dedicated to their studies, but lack the financial resources to complete the journey.

With the support of her husband and four children, she will cycle mainly on gravel roads from George through the towns of Oudtshoorn, Calitzdorp, Riversdal, Swellendam, and Greyton to Stellenbosch. This unique fund-raising effort starts on Good Friday and will end on April 3, 2024. She invites individuals who share her vision of providing opportunities for promising students to contribute to this meaningful cause.