Children around Cape Town reveal what they think Santa does every day

Weekend Argus knows Santa and his elves are working around the clock to give each child around the world presents and have asked little ones in Cape Town what they think of him and what they want for this Christmas. Cairo Ruiters, (5):

Q: What do you think of Santa Claus and what he does everyday? A: Santa Claus can see when you are bad or good and he can see when you are sleeping. He gives some of the children presents. He eats cookies and he drinks milk. Q: What do you want under the Christmas tree?

A: Hot wheels Cairo Ruiters, five, gives his thoughts of what he thinks of Santa Claus. supplied pic Christian Trout, (5): Q: What do you think of Santa Claus and what he does everyday?

A: Santa will bring me presents and Santa flies his snow mobile. Q: What do you want under the Christmas tree? A: I want a Jam monster struck from Santa.

Christian Trout, five. supplied pic Jude Serra, (5) and Reece Serra, (10) are brothers and shares their thoughts: Jude: Q: What do you think of Santa Claus and what he does everyday?

A: Santa works hard with his elves and Mrs Claus to make the presents and deliver them during one night, Christmas eve Q: What do you want under the Christmas tree? A: I would like a remote control boat under my tree.

Jude Serra. five. supplied pic Reece: Q: What do you think of Santa Claus and what he does everyday? A: Santa uses his magic to get to all the children across the world with his reindeer

Q: What do you want under the Christmas tree? A: I want a skateboard under the tree. Reece Serra, ten. pic supplied Blake February (7):

Q: What do you think of Santa Claus and what he does everyday? A: Santa does his work with the elves and he is making presents and he hardly sleeps. Q: What do you want under the Christmas tree?