Children’s book illustrator bombarded with hate messages over ‘River to Sea’ book

Cape Town - A children’s colouring book on Palestine has ruffled the feathers of the Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) with the organisation calling for the book's publication to cease. From the River to the Sea, illustrated by writer and illustrator Nathi Ngubane in collaboration with publisher Social Bandit Media, has sold over 3 000 copies since its release in late February.

Ngubane had previously collaborated with Social Bandit Media on a children's book on Covid-19 called Duma Says, sharing the stories of those living in informal settlements at the time of the pandemic. “Now, we are trying to educate children about Palestine through an activity book so children can better understand this moment,” Ngubane said. All proceeds from the book will be donated to Penny Appeal South Africa for its relief projects in Gaza, where around 1.7 million people are internally displaced and intentionally starved while under constant bombardment by the Israeli regime.

The colouring book aims to educate young children aged six and older about the key historical events, such as the Nakba (Catastrophe) of 1948 which forced over 750 000 Palestinians to flee their homes due to extremist attacks for the creation of the state of Israel, and how prior to this Palestine was a multi-ethnic and multicultural society comprising Muslims, Jews, and Christians. Through his illustrations, Ngubane offers insight into the settler-colonial project by depicting the struggle of displaced families to return to their homeland and reiterates that it was a land with a people at the time of the occupation. The book also covers concepts such as solidarity, sumud (steadfastness) and freedom.

The book celebrates the vibrancy and rich culture of Palestinians and their land, and showcases significant figures in the liberation movement, and literary figures such as Edward Said, Ghassan Kanafani and Refaat Alareer. The SAJBD said it was “repugnant” that the colouring book was allowed to be published and targeted at young minds. The organisation said the book had promoted the obliteration of Jews from the “historical and rightful homeland, Israel”.

The book however mentions the term “Jews” just once when it states: “There is a land called Palestine. And for hundreds of years, Muslims, Jews and Christians lived together on this beautiful land.” The SAJBD said in a Facebook post: “We reject attempts to indoctrinate children. While we are saddened by the ongoing conflict, campaigns like this only perpetuate animosity and prolong the cycle of hatred. “We urgently call for the immediate cessation of this extremely irresponsible publication.”

Work on the book began soon after South Africa approached the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. “This book isn’t just a colouring book. It also seeks to educate people of all ages about Palestine’s diverse culture and history and help them gain a deeper understanding of the ongoing conflict. By colouring in illustrations and creating their own murals, readers can engage with the country in an interactive way. Children who read this book will leave with a better understanding of Palestine and its people,” Ngubane said. Ngubane said he was appalled at the remarks made by the SAJBD.