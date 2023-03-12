Chilly welcome in the arts for eager Zizi Kodwa

NEWLY appointed Minister Zizi Kodwa says he is ready to hit the ground running and using his arts and sports portfolio to create jobs, boost economic development and invest in school-based sporting codes.

But industry players have adopted a wait-and-see attitude on his capabilities. Kodwa, who previously served as deputy Minister of State Security, was appointed Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture following a Cabinet reshuffle this week. He replaced Nathi Mthethwa, who faced numerous criticism from the sector. Speaking to Weekend Argus, Kodwa said while he felt overwhelmed, he was ready to take the sport, arts and culture portfolio to “another level”.

More on this Artists call for transparency in Arts and Culture’s R12bn budget allocation

“We are entrusted with heritage and national symbols, which are a core that defines the life of the nation and its people. “We look forward to working with all stakeholders and sectors in the industry to aspirations of development and prosperity of all South Africans with a focus in school sports. We will work hard to use the power of the economics of sport to create possibilities and opportunities across all sectors.” Kodwa added that the department would use arts and culture as well as sport as economic enablers for job creation and local economic development, especially in rural areas which lack of sport infrastructure.

The entertainment industry has mixed emotions over Kodwa’s appointment. Veteran actor and chairperson of the South African Guild of Actors, Jack Devnarain, described Kodwa as another deployed cadre with no insight, knowledge or interest in the creative sector. “Like his predecessors, he's there to do the bidding of the party that deployed him, whether or not it is in the interests of the sector itself.”

Jack Devnarain invited Minister Zizi Kodwa to a briefing to discuss future engagements with industry players. Picture: Supplied Devnarain said the industry’s needs had been articulated exhaustively for nearly 20 years, and it was his experience that successive ministers like giving the impression that they have a serious interest in engaging with the sector. “Domestic workers have achieved far more in terms of benefits and workplace protection than any actor. But ministers would sooner arrive in their blue light convoys to offer their condolences at an artist's funeral than at a domestic worker’s. I am confused as to why that is the case.” Devnarain invited the minister to a briefing session so he could learnabout the plight of freelance actors.

Opera singer Sibongile Ngoma said it was time for fresh perspective. Ngoma had staged numerous protests outside Mthethwa’s offices in Pretoria - calling for his resignation. “A new minister means a new conversation. I don't know how effective he will be until he engages the creatives.” Sibongile Ngoma is hopeful that the minister will clean up the department. Picture: File Ngoma said she was expected Kodwa to clean up the department and bring the change that the industry so desperately needs.

“We will wait and see what he does. How he conducts himself will determine whether he retains the support he has right now.” Ngoma said artists observed Kodwa’s appointment with skeptism because he has a track record in the Cultural and Creative industries but simply because they are happy to be rid of Mthethwa. Political analyst Dale McKinley said it was going to be very difficult for Kodwa to do much of anything seeing that the elections are taking place up next year.

“The best he can do for now is try and stabilise a completely dysfunctional department, which it has been under Nathi Mthetwa for many years, not just on the sports side but also arts and culture. The least one can expect is him clearing out the dead wood within the department. “There have been many allegations of the mismanagement of funds and corruption, and his first move should be to clean the house out. “We should be of the hope that he is able to use his communication experience to engage with those in the department. He should change the culture of the department to be much more responsive and should listen to the concerns.”