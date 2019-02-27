Beijing - Journalists from across Africa, Asia and the Pacific islands were welcomed to Beijing on Wednesday for the 2019 China Africa Press Center (CAPC) and China Asia Pacific Press Center (CAPPC) programmes. This is an annual 10-month long media programme initiated by the China Public Diplomacy Agency (CPDA) that assembles journalists from various countries in China.

During the programme, participants have an opportunity to cover domestic and diplomatic events, learn the Chinese language, engage with Chinese cultural activities, take media courses at Renmin University, work in Chinese newsrooms and visit several provinces of the country.

Vice President of CPDA Hu Zhengyue told a gathering of diplomats, journalists and academics at Beijing's Jianguomen Diplomatic Residence Compound that the CAPC has been held for five terms while the CAPPC for three.

During this time, Independent Media has sent four representatives to participate.

Zhengyue said this year, between the two programmes of the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC), there are 50 journalists from 49 African and Asia-Pacific nations.

He pointed out significant events that journalists would cover in the year.

"This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The second Belt & Road forum for international co-operation will be held this year," said Zhengyue.

The Belt and Road initiative is a Chinese project which aims to develop transport and infrastructure links, mirroring ancient trade routes.

Ugandan participant Mubarak Mugabo, of Vision-Group Media, highlighted some of China's infrastructure development in Africa such as the Standard Gauge Railway in Kenya and the Entebbe Expressway between Kampala and Entebbe International Airport.

"The China Miracle is one topic every African needs to pay attention to if we’re to cause development in our own struggling economies and I believe this program will give us a bigger opportunity to learn more," said Mugabo.

Wendyl Martin is Independent Media's participant in this year's China Africa Press Center.

Weekend Argus