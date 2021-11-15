Chinese businesswoman kidnapped in Bellville-South

Cape Town - Police are investigating the kidnapping of a female Chinese national who works at a shop in Bellville-South. The incident took place just after 12pm yesterday near the local Spar in the area, in Kasselsvlei Road.

It is believed five males stormed into the shop where the woman works and forced her into a VW Polo before fleeing the scene. Police are tight-lipped about the case stating it was at a sensitive stage. The woman is believed to be in her forties and has been running a business for close to four years in the Bellville community.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the investigation was under way: “Kindly be advised that the matter you are referring to is under police investigation, and due to the sensitive nature of the case, we will not be divulging the finer aspects thereof at this premature stage. Newly-elected ward councillor Mersia Kleinsmith said she was unable to comment about the incident and had been made aware of it. A voice note went viral from an eye-witness about the incident: “I am on the scene, five black males went into the shop and brought the woman out and placed her inside a VW Polo, and the security guard tried to pull the lady out of the car, and now they are trying to look at the CCTV footage, and it is five males.

“The police were on the scene.” A resident, who cannot be identified for safety reasons, said he had just left the Spar when the kidnapping occurred and knows the woman. “She is well-known here in Bellville-South and is very helpful when it comes to giving advice for medicinal purposes,” he said.

“I was at the Spar and had just left when the incident happened. “The police were on scene, and we do not know why this has happened.” The disappearance of businessman Mohammed Noor Karriem still remains a mystery.

Khan, 64, was forced into a vehicle outside of his business, Sweets For Africa shop in Epping, on September 23 2019. Earlier this year, a Chinese national was allegedly kidnapped by Mwande Jabavu and Ayanda Morosi, who are believed to have acted as extortionists, demanding R20m from him. The State is set to prove that on June 21 2021, the duo kidnapped Shaqtung Ye near the Panorama building in Strand by forcing him into a vehicle and fleeing with him.