The event was hosted by the City of Cape Town.
Today, we enter the year of the Rat with the new moon of 2020, the first animal of the Chinese Zodiac and a start of a new 12-year cycle.
QinQin Lu of the Hua Xing Gang Dong arts group said: “We see this at the beginning and fresh start to another year. Moving forward we leave behind the negatives that happened in the Pig year which is 2019 and looking forward to a new start in the Rat year.”
Guests were entertained by numerous Chinese cultural performances: from the famous Dragon dance, to music and aerobatics. Children aged 5 to 10 were among those who wowed the crowd.