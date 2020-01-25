Chinese New Year leaves negatives behind, fresh start as Rat year









People pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Rat in the Chinese zodiac. China's most festive holiday began in the shadow of a worrying new virus Saturday as the death toll surpassed 40, an unprecedented lockdown kept 36 million people from traveling and authorities canceled a host of Lunar New Year events. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Cape Town - New Year is the most important festival in the Chinese calender and it was no different when more than 100 guests gathered at the Civic Centre yesterday, ahead of today’s celebrations. The event was hosted by the City of Cape Town. Today, we enter the year of the Rat with the new moon of 2020, the first animal of the Chinese Zodiac and a start of a new 12-year cycle. QinQin Lu of the Hua Xing Gang Dong arts group said: “We see this at the beginning and fresh start to another year. Moving forward we leave behind the negatives that happened in the Pig year which is 2019 and looking forward to a new start in the Rat year.” Guests were entertained by numerous Chinese cultural performances: from the famous Dragon dance, to music and aerobatics. Children aged 5 to 10 were among those who wowed the crowd.

Yunyao Elise and Shasha Mao said: “We are happy, excited to dance here with friends. I am glad I am here. I feel good and like to dance, it makes me happy,” said Shasha, 5.

UCT Mandarin teacher Deng Ping said they wish everyone a prosperous, rich year, and happy Rat year. Mayoral committee member James Vos said as the City of Cape Town it realises the importance of building relationships with other countries to strengthen the economy and create a strong health friendship.

“The City of Cape Town has a strong and healthy relationship with China and we continue to grow. With Chinese New Year upon us, Cape Town is no exception to the celebrations.”

Chinese consul-general in Cape Town Lin Jing said: “It’s incredible to see when you see a South African young man dancing.”

The diplomat added that both countries are working towards a better future. He said the work done by the City of Cape Town to celebrate the year of the Rat is a sign of a strong and growing relationship.

Jing said China has helped to unite and build a harmonious strong friendship. “The people-to-people relationship is important.”

Cape Town mayor Daniel Plato thanked the Chinese for the support and generosity they have shown the country over the years.

“You have brought many business opportunities. Thank you for what you and what you are going to do. We are grateful for an open and strong relationship,” said Plato.

“Thank you for the respect and hard work. We hope Cape Town feels like home to you.”

Weekend Argus