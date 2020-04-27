Christel House raises funds to help feed impoverished pupils

Cape Town - Mother-of-two Yvonne Perries is grateful for the financial support and hampers they receive from their school, Christel House. The non-profit institution in Ottery has set up an eWallet, which provides money for pupils from destitute families. Most pupils who attend come from impoverished homes, but the families who receive this stipend are destitute, with many only receiving a social grant to meet their basic needs. Several of them struggle with food scarcity and chronic illnesses, as well as recent traumatic events such as fires or the death of a breadwinner, while some pupils are being cared for by grandparents or guardians. Perries and her daughters, who are in grades 6 and 10, live in an informal settlement in Strandfontein. They stay with nine others and share a bathroom.

“The lockdown has been tough for us and some of the people in my community. I was worried we wouldn’t have anything to eat, but then we received the news from the school. We’re so grateful, I’d like to thank Christel House and each of the donors,” said Perries.

Her children have also been kept busy with schoolwork despite their circumstances, she added.

“Their teachers send them work all the time. Sometimes I don’t have data for them to do their work. Then their sister will help with the work,” said Perries.

She said she bought food and electricity with the stipend. “It was difficult being a big family and trying to make one big pot of food for everyone,” she said.

“Some days people bring food. I buy maize meal and only make food in the evening.”

The first stipend she received was R80, with the second R100.

Christel House started its remote learning curriculum at the start of the month. Primary school pupils were sent home with printed workbooks while those in high school received e-learning devices.

“Our teachers are liaising with parents and guardians over WhatsApp to assist with getting the workbooks completed, sending voice-note instructions,” said the school’s spokesperson Megan Sonnenberg.

Pupils ordinarily also depend on the school for two meals a day, she added. “We know that our families are struggling and it’s our duty to help them,” she said.

The school has had a fund-raising campaign on GivenGain since the lockdown.

“Our campaign focuses on funding 166 vulnerable families for two months. As lockdown continues, more families are reaching out to us,” Sonnenberg said.

“With help of donors, we’re hoping to be able to support at least 300 Christel House families until September.”

School of Hard Knocks, another local NPO, aims to manage the psychological and social issues of children and teenagers.

It has developed a stay-at-home guide to assist schoolchildren during this difficult time. Called the “Well-Being Pack”, it contains activities youngsters can do from home.

Kaashiefa Majal, who said her son was concerned with missing school, said: “This is very helpful. The pack is actually being a positive thing in our lives.

“They need to adjust to working in their room or space with a laptop.”

The pack includes a sheet which guides children to recognise what they can and can’t control, as well as how to stay connected and set daily targets.

“It includes various ways to cope with a lockdown, an exercise routine and a breathing exercise to help reduce stress,” said School of Hard Knocks chief executive Scott Sloan.

Since the lockdown, Sloan said the organisation has also noted worldwide reports warning of an increase in domestic violence.

“In any pandemic, it’s common for individuals to feel stressed or powerless. Families are confined to limited spaces. They are fearful of getting sick and facing issues such as a lack of access to water and public amenities, school and business closures, isolation and economic vulnerability,” said Sloan.

“Such stresses may lead to a deterioration of mental health, abuse and outbursts of violence, to which children and teenagers are particularly vulnerable.”

The guide can be downloaded from www.schoolofhardknocks.co.za If you need help, call Child Emergency on 0800123123 and the GBV Hotline on 0800428428.

Weekend Argus