Christmas – a time of cheer, relaxation and spending time with the people we love

Cape Town - This is the time of the year that families get to be together, have fun, unwind, enjoy each other’s company without deadlines and just appreciate all the good that comes with the festive season. For children, gifts will be the highlight of Christmas, and for some it will be about making new memories. Most of us, however, are looking forward to the big family lunch.

Talita and Ivan Pienaar, along with their daughters, Megan and Tiffany, would normally spend Christmas in Hartenbos, but this year the Brackenfell family will be at home. “The last five years we spent Christmas in Hartenbos as a family and would do a separate Christmas get-together with our parents to exchange gifts before we left. We would normally ask each other what to buy as it is much easier. However, one can never buy too many little Santa chocolates. I always say, if I can eat it or use it on myself, it’s a good gift. I would also take the girls to help with their shopping and do the gift-wrapping together. It often happens that they receive a gift from mommy and daddy. We also support the Santa shoebox projects in our area and it’s always a lot of fun,” Talita said. Talita always decorates their home on her birthday, which is a few days before December 1.

“No one complains and I get to do whatever I want. I went a bit over the top this year but I just love this time of the year. I apologise to my friends who love trifle, but I can't eat cake and jelly in the same bowl. Lamb, potatoes, sweet potatoes, roasted chicken, pumpkin fritters are usually on that list of food I will cook. However, we will skip the tradition if we are on holiday,” she said. Vuyolwethu Madasa and Ludwe Ntlokondala. BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA) Ludwe Ntlokondala and Vuyolwethu Madasa, from Kuils River, have been spending Christmas together since they started dating. They usually spend Christmas in the Eastern Cape, where they both grew up, or with family in Stellenbosch. Ntlokondala said since the Covid-19 pandemic, they have learnt to treasure the gift of life and family.

“Christmas is always a joyous occasion as most of us get together with family and friends. I look forward to the big family lunch. Some of my favourites include a delicious roasted leg of lamb, chicken, salads and vegetables. I also look forward to desserts such as peppermint tart and sticky chocolate pudding served with vanilla ice cream. Even in these uncertain and abnormal times, may everyone have a Merry Christmas and a joyous festive season,” he said. From left: Denzil, Amy-Jade, Denley, Nadine and Vanessa Adams. SUPPLIED Vanessa and Denzil Adams along with their three children would alternate Christmas between their home in Steenberg and family in Johannesburg. Vanessa said Christmas is a day to celebrate the birth of our Creator and to be thankful to share the special day with family.

“I always tell my children that family comes first and that they should look after each other. We are living in an unprecedented time and one should make special memories with family. We would normally draw who buys for who, list three items and the amount we have to spend towards a gift,” she said. Some of the favourites she would cook include corned beef, leg of lamb, chicken, prawns and vegetables and end off lunch with trifle and peppermint tart. “We would normally take a lovely nap after lunch,” she said.