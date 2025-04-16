Citizen scientists document rare Sable Cruiser dragonfly at Renishaw Hills

Barto van der Merwe, Managing Director of Renishaw Property Developments, emphasised the estate's commitment to conservation. "Renishaw Hills was developed with a strong focus on conservation," he stated. "The developers undertook extensive alien invasive plant removal and sourced indigenous flora from the Izinyoni Indigenous Nursery at Crocworld Conservation Centre, specifically established for this purpose." The result of these efforts is evident as local resident 'citizen scientists' have recorded a remarkable array of biodiversity thriving within the estate’s conservation area.

Located within the expansive 1,300-hectare Renishaw Coastal Precinct on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, the mature lifestyle estate of Renishaw Hills is not just a haven for residents but a groundbreaking example of conservation and biodiversity preservation. Developed on land previously utilised for sugar cane farming, Renishaw Hills has undergone meticulous rehabilitation efforts that have revitalised the area’s natural ecosystem.

For the past three years, a collective of approximately 44 local Citizen Scientists, many of whom reside in Renishaw Hills, have actively participated in a project hosted on the iNaturalist platform. This influential initiative, supported by the National Geographic Society, enables volunteers to document and study biodiversity in real-time, significantly contributing to a growing bank of global ecological data. One notable member of this group, Tim McClurg, shared that their inspiring journey has thus far led to an impressive 13,863 observations across 1,796 species.

Among these discoveries is the extraordinary sighting of the Sable Cruiser dragonfly (Phyllomacromia monoceros), a rare and vulnerable species that has generated excitement among local experts. McClurg recalled the pivotal moment last December when he spotted this elusive dragonfly near the Renishaw Hills Community Centre. "The response was immediate and enthusiastic," he recounted, as fellow experts, including Peter Small, verified its identity. "The total number of specimens ever seen in South Africa is probably around 20, with the first sighting recorded in Barberton, Mpumalanga in 1920." Remarkably, this recent sighting eclipses all previous ones as it marks the furthest south the Sable Cruiser has ever been documented—by approximately 800 kilometres.

This unique discovery raises several intriguing questions. "Has it always occurred here and been overlooked? Was it blown down in a storm? Is there a link with global warming? These are questions we may be able to answer through an expanded iNaturalist database," McClurg pondered. His fellow researcher, Peter Small, reflected on the significance of the sighting, stating, "This phenomenal observation highlights the importance of Renishaw Hills as a dragonfly habitat. We have recorded 75 of the 165 species of southern African dragonflies and damselflies in our area, including several unusual distribution records. Our area is rated as one of the top dragonfly hunting spots in the country."