City arrests motorist who has 169 warrants

"The suspect was arrested along Main Road in St. James, during patrols on Friday morning, for 169 double warrants outstanding with a monetary value of R158 100. He was detained at Muizenberg SAPS," the city said in a statement.

A motorist with 169 warrants, valued under R160 000, was arrested last week following the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement patrols.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the arrest is a timely reminder of the city’s ongoing struggle with people who simply have no regard for the law.

"Beyond just the staggering value of the unpaid fines, one needs to realise that they represent transgressions like speeding, overloading and other driving offences that put lives at risk, and unnecessarily so. As we prepare to extend the roll-out of automated number plate-recognition technology, I want to warn scofflaws that it’ll become increasingly difficult to hide. The software will help us identify a range of things while in transit, from stolen vehicles to outstanding warrants and more, so I’d advise motorists to have their affairs in order," said Smith.

The City said the arrest comes just weeks after Traffic Services arrested another person on the Top-100 list in Epping, with 275 warrants totalling R213 500.