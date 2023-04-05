Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has issued a list of 28 recommended trees for those residents who want to replace trees on their properties that are infested with the invasive Polyphagous Shot Hole Borer (PSHB) beetle. The City said 40 infested trees have been removed from public land along the Liesbeek River corridor, near the N2 highway and Liesbeek Parkway and were transported to an appropriate site for incineration.

Planting an indigenous tree or non-invasive exotic tree, suitable to our climate and the specific site, will assist in mitigating the impact of the beetle best on Cape Town’s urban forest. To date, the borer beetle has been sighted in the Helderberg area, and most recently in Newlands, Rondebosch, Mowbray, Claremont, Kenilworth and in Observatory along the Liesbeek River. As the loss of trees in the PSHB beetle-affected areas may not just impact the physical outlook of the area, but likely to cause an environmental harm as well the City has issued a list of recommended replacement species on April 4. There are 28 different types of indigenous tree or non-invasive exotic tree, included in the list which has reportedly not been infested with PSHB. According Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Eddie Andrews, these are the trees that residents can plant on their private properties to replace the PSHB-infested ones which must be removed to stop the spread of the pest to other trees and areas.

"We will update the list of recommended trees continuously as we learn more about the PSHB and the trees it targets. I encourage residents to go online and use the list. "If we plant trees to replace those we lose in coming months and years, we can limit the impact of this devastating pest on Cape Town’s urban forest,“ he said. Andrews also warned residents to be careful not to damage the underground services infrastructure on their properties by preventing root systems from damaging any main and sewer lines when planting trees. "I also recommend asking advice from your local nursery or landscaper."

Francois Krige, arborist at Arderne Gardens arboretum, said: "I don’t think that this list is well thought out. The coastal silver oak, wild peach and willows are reproductive host species for PSHB. Black stinkwood and assegai are both favourites of bark strippers harvesting muti and not at all water-wise. The list strikes me as having a bias towards local indigenous trees, which need deep wet soils found in kloofs, so they simply will not establish and grow in a water stressed environment. "Exotic species that are not invasive are definitely acceptable alternatives to indigenous trees that did not occur in a specific area before urbanisation and are ill suited to the subsequent developed environment. City trees are in fact very specialised life forms. Very few trees are able to thrive in an urban environment and we should definitely not exclude exotic trees." Krige said the trees that the city stood to lose in the suburbs were ranging from very young to 100 years old and may be able to be replaced them in a similar time period.