City leaders mourn the death of five pupils killed in car accident

Cape Town - Messages of condolences are pouring in following the death of five pupils who were killed in an accident this morning after a bakkie they were travelling in rolled over in AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expressed the City’s deepest condolences to the families of the children who died.

“Our City mourns together with the families of scholars who died in the fatal crash in Mitchells Plain this morning. This is a terrible, dark day in our city. As a parent, my heart breaks for those who will not see their children return home from school today. While it can never restore the lives so tragically taken, we trust that authorities will establish the full facts surrounding this incident so that there may be accountability for any wrongdoing,” said Hill-Lewis. According to ER24 medics a bakkie was found upright in the middle of the road. Several children believed to be aged between 13 and 16 were seen scattered some distance away from the bakkie. “Medics assessed the children and found that five had already succumbed to their numerous injuries while a sixth was in critical condition with numerous injuries. Paramedics treated the critical patient and provided him with numerous advanced life support interventions before he was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care,” said ER24.