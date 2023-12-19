City libraries promise oodles of holiday fun

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has a fun holiday programme, from puppet shows to painting, beach activities, and movies. The programme, already underway runs until January 17, at more than 130 recreational venues across the city.

These include community centres, sports grounds, play parks, pools, beaches and green spaces. City libraries are offering a world of imagination and an escape into books. Fun at the library. supplied image Events at libraries include arts and crafts, movies, a visit from the City's Metro Police K9 unit, and puppet shows.

Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said the fun had begun to keep children entertained and safe these holidays. “The festive season holiday is the longest school break on the calendar and while it's a time for our children to unwind, it can be stressful for parents who have to keep the young ones entertained. “Our departments have put together a bumper programme to help keep children active and mentally stimulated in a safe space.