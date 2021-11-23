City of Cape Town might appeal judgment against police killer

Cape Town - The City of Cape might appeal the judgment against one of its law enforcement officers found guilty of killing a police officer. Last week Thursday the High Court in Cape Town convicted Morné Horn, 27, of killing Constable Thandimfundo Sigcu in January last year.

Constable Sigcu was arresting a suspect in the city's CBD when the shooting occurred. Two law enforcement officers stopped at the scene, shots were fired and Sigcu was shot in the chest, hand and elbow. He died on the scene while the suspect that Sigcu was arresting also suffered a gunshot wound and was admitted to hospital but later died. Sigcu was wearing civilian clothes when the incident happened and allegedly tried to explain that he was an undercover cop to the officers.

JP Smith, who was announced as the Mayco member for Safety and Security again yesterday ((MON)), said they were considering their options following the judgment. “I have heard the inputs and explanations that were long sought by our legal team pertaining to Mr Horn’s defence and the confusing circumstances of the incident that he found himself in. “We will meet senior management on this matter and we will explore the options and an appeal might be one of those. That remains to be seen.”