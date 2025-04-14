City of Cape Town reports alarming rise in safety escorts for service departments

Over a challenging seven-month span between September 2024 and March 2025, the City’s Law Enforcement Department has clocked an alarming 1,925 safety escorts to various service departments, averaging 275 escorts per month. The City said this increase is not just a statistic, but reflects a pressing reality faced by City officials, service employees, and, ultimately, the communities they serve.

“We’ve seen a continued increase in requests for safety escorts, as the statistics show,” said JP Smith, the Mayco member for Safety and Security. “There is a direct correlation between the quality of services and areas considered red zones, across departments ranging from basic services to firefighting and even disaster assessments.” He said the surge in such requests can be attributed to a mix of factors: while some threats stem from the rampant extortion threatening employees, others arise from opportunistic crimes taking place amidst rising insecurity.

"The introduction of the Facility Protection Officers (FPO) initiative in May 2023 marked a concerted effort to safeguard staff, projects, and City facilities, particularly in crime hotspots. Initially deploying 81 Law Enforcement Facility Protection Officers, the City quickly recognised the pressing demand that necessitated a diversion of resources from standard law enforcement duties to bolster these protective measures. "To address this situation and help to relieve the burden on Area Law Enforcement staff, the draft budget has earmarked funds for an additional 222 Facility Protection Officers under an Escort Service Unit. This initiative aims to assist internal departments in implementing City projects within high-risk areas, drawing over R100 million in funding from various Directorates, including Water & Sanitation, Energy, Urban Waste Management, and Human Settlements," Smith said. Smith said the toll on enforcement services cannot be underestimated, given the competing demands on their time and resources. He appealed to residents to become vigilant regarding the safety of those providing essential services.