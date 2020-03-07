City of Cape Towns goes back to court as refugees continue to ignore the law

between the City of Cape Town and the refugees is not showing any signs of letting up.

The city remains firm that the only relief it can provide to the refugees is access to night shelters.

Refugee leader Chrispin Mongwe said the group would not move unless instructed by their attorney. They have also instructed the city to liaise with them via their advocate, Charles Simon, who confirmed they were in talks with the city about night shelters but could not make any final decision on behalf of the group.

“There was a meeting where only 10 of the refugees were present. They informed the city that they would have to revert to the rest of the group before agreeing to the offers. There are, however, about six or seven people who have confirmed their willingness to be repatriated to their country of origin and about 10 to 20 said they were willing to be reintegrated into the communities they came from. The rest still want their demands met by the government and Home Affairs,” said Simon.

Refugee leader JP Balous was arrested at the Cape Town Central police station after Human Right Commissioner Chris Nissen laid a charge against him.

Chaos erupted in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court during Balous’ arrest.

Meanwhile, following complaints by business owners, employees and residents around the area now occupied by the refugees, the city will return to the Western Cape High Court on an urgent basis for further relief.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the only assistance the city can provide to the refugees is access to non-city owned night shelters which can accommodate 171 people who meet the criteria. However, the group is refusing to move.

Last Sunday, the city executed an order granted by the High Court to implement its by-laws. Smith said: “The Greenmarket Square operation was conducted with little resistance from the refugees as everyone involved in the operation understood the process and were given several opportunities for assistance in reintegrating into their communities. The city is in the process of assisting the refugees with reintegration where they have indicated their willingness,” he said.

“The city has and will continue to do everything within its mandate to protect the interests of its residents and businesses by enforcing its by-laws and will hold those accountable who are in contempt of the court order.”

With a housing backlog of over half a million and between 160000 and 170000 asylum seekers in the city, there is little to nothing the local government can do to further aid the hundreds of men, women and children sleeping on the city’s sidewalks.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on home affairs, Bongani Bongo, called for an immediate resolution of the situation saying: “It is untenable that the situation continues to persist, despite numerous attempted interventions that have not yielded desirable results. We would like to urge refugees to comply with the laws of the country and with the by-laws of the City of Cape Town.”

Weekend Argus