City offers another reward after second official is shot

Two months after City official Wendy Kloppers was shot and killed at a Delft housing construction site and a R1 million reward offered for information about the gunman, police have confirmed there has been no arrest. Meanwhile, another official was wounded during an incident in Gugulethu a week ago.

A senior superintendent of the City’s electricity generation and distribution department was shot while on the way home from work at its Gugulethu Depot on Friday, March 17. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, explained that detectives were working hard on Kloppers’ case. “The investigating officer is pursuing all available leads in a bid to ensure an arrest. Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Kloppers, 48, of Kuils River, who worked as an official in the City Environmental Affairs Department, was a loving wife and mother. On February 16, while Kloppers sat in her BMW together with her colleague at the entrance of the housing site in N2 Gateway, she was confronted by gunmen on foot. Kloppers died at the scene while her colleague was left injured.

They fled the scene in a vehicle. Soon after the murder the City offered a R100 000 reward and later it was increased to R1 million due to the involvement of a private donor. This week, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, has spoken against the attacks on City officials and said a R500 reward was being offered.

“We absolutely condemn these acts and are committed to putting an end to this shameful criminality. Cape Town cannot be a city where the lives of the very officials who are providing essential services to its residents are at risk. We will always do our utmost to provide services but not at the expense of our service delivery teams. “In addition, criminality of any sort has a direct impact on law-abiding customers who might suffer supply loss as a result. These illegal actions directly impact service delivery to residents, and help is needed from residents across Cape Town to stop the scourge. “We appeal to residents to assist us by reporting any suspicious activities to both the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the City. We simply cannot tolerate these acts,” said Van Reenen.”