City official was killed due to mistaken identity

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has confirmed that City worker Wendy Kloppers was murdered at a Delft construction site due to mistaken identity. They have yet to divulge who Kloppers was mistaken for.

Five months after Kloppers’ murder, the City has indicated it is still offering a reward for information which could lead to the suspect/s arrest. Kloppers, from Kuils River, who worked as an official in the City’s Environmental Affairs Department, was a loving wife and mother. On February 16, while Kloppers sat in her BMW together with her colleague at the entrance of the housing site at the N2 Gateway, she was confronted by gunmen on foot.

Kloppers died at the scene while her colleague was left injured. The attackers fled the scene in a vehicle. Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said all information would be kept confidential.

“In a case of mistaken identify, a City of Cape Town employee was tragically murdered at a construction site in Delft. The City originally offered a R100 000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible – this was then increased to R1 000 000 and is still left unclaimed,” he said. “Anyone with information can approach the City's representatives confidentially – discreet meetings will be set up and complete confidentiality agreements entered into. “Our own internal investigation resources will advise the informant of the best way forward, with no obligation.

“We can pledge complete discretion and assure any person that may hold information that we will treat this with the utmost respect.” Smith added that they had their teams on deck, including negotiators, ready to carry out a full-blown investigation and arrest. “We already have a trained, fully resourced SSIU and SSIMS division, and we already use our resources to assist the DFFE, our police, the Hawks and many agencies, including that of the FBI,” he stated.

“We have over 70 ex-SAPS members from various specialised departments, including Hostage Negotiations, the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Forensics and more. “We are well capacitated to handle such confidential information directly and can stake our reputation on this. “Any person who may hold information can call our Public Emergency Call Centre on 021 480 7700 and ask the operator for one of our officials to contact them to discuss the matter.