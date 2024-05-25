Independent Online
Independent Online | Weekend Argus
Saturday, May 25, 2024

City refurbishes MyCiTi buses

Rob Quintas inside one the refurbished MyCiti buses

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - Urban mobility Mayco member Rob Quintas has inspected the MyCiTi buses that are being refurbished in Epping.

The City’s Public Transport Fleet Department commenced the MyCiTi bus refurbishment project about a year ago.

Quintas said: “It is important for me to go and see the work being done on the MyCiTi buses and the extent of the improvements. The team busy with this crucial work is completing the second year of this programme and is committed to ensuring our buses are safe and reliable for commuters.

“We are committed to keeping Cape Town moving and therefore, through this project, we will be extending the lifespan of the fleet by doing extensive refurbishments to ensure the overall bus condition improves. This is a work in progress.”

The City said the project would enhance the fleet’s condition as well as improve the standard of the MyCiTi service.

The work entails full body refurbishments and includes aspects such as floor, seat and ceiling replacements.

The programme has been rolled out to all of the Vehicle Operating Companies

that are contracted to operate the MyCiTi routes. So far, the 2010 legacy fleet Volvo buses have been prioritised. These include the 12- and 18-metre buses.

