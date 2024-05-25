City refurbishes MyCiTi buses

Quintas said: “It is important for me to go and see the work being done on the MyCiTi buses and the extent of the improvements. The team busy with this crucial work is completing the second year of this programme and is committed to ensuring our buses are safe and reliable for commuters.

“We are committed to keeping Cape Town moving and therefore, through this project, we will be extending the lifespan of the fleet by doing extensive refurbishments to ensure the overall bus condition improves. This is a work in progress.”

The City said the project would enhance the fleet’s condition as well as improve the standard of the MyCiTi service.