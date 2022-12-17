City to build a shelter and provide more beds to alleviate homelessness

Cape Town – With the vision of creating an inclusive cleaner and safer central business district (CBD) with fewer land invasions the City of Cape Town continues to invest funds to put roof over destitute individuals living in the streets, planning to establish a new shelter in Green Point.

The announcement came shortly after the Weekend Argus reported on a public march against gender-based violence and harassment associated with homeless people. The project will form part of the R124 million budgeted for relevant programmes over the next three years. This is hoped to reduce the estimated numbers of over 6 000 people living in the streets through a holistic and dignified approach – providing a roof over their heads. The CBDs are hubs to the homeless as they claim to migrate to the spots for opportunities and better living conditions unlike in the underdeveloped communities facing economic difficulties and infested with crime.

“Over the last year, we have shifted the City’s policy to care interventions designed to help the homeless off the streets, with the clear understanding that even if this help is rebuffed, we must act to keep public spaces open, clean and safe for all Capetonians. “We are making encouraging progress on plans to expand dignified transitional shelter to help more people off the streets in Cape Town on a sustainable basis. While many people accept these offers of support, sadly there are also many cases where those unlawfully occupying public spaces have consistently refused all offers of social assistance. “We are now filing the applications required for planning approvals for this new Safe Space in Green Point, which will also include an opportunity for any affected parties to comment. The property is on Ebenezer Road, and is well-positioned to help more people off the streets along the Seaboard,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

However, Maselino Jansen, a homeless person originally from Valhalla Park said they’d prefer being provided with houses than being moved into shelters as it’s not really a long-term solution. He said he had been on a waiting list for years. “A house would be a home not a prison where you report or have to abide by some rules. “We are looking for our own houses not a shelter where you must move in and out at certain times like in prison.

“You’re told you must eat at 3; at 4 they close the gates and you must be inside, yet maybe you have a 5.30pm appointment somewhere and you can’t attend because of those rules,” emphasised fellow homeless person Andrew Petersen. According to Andrew Petersen, 43, from Tent City, the homeless community would prefer permanent solutions with sustainable livelihood than living in shelters and being micromanaged. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA) Petersen had lived on the streets before settling in Sea Point Tent City three years ago. Among a group of homeless people living on fenced private land, he said they’re better off there where there’s transparency and freedom, respect for one another.

He said currently they know of two people who out of 32 living at the squatter camp are scheduled to move to the shelter. “It would be better if we all move together to a shelter at least, maybe we would consider it options. We are like family here.” The reluctance is no shock as Heather Tager, Sea Point CPF chairperson, said the CPF recognised that sustainable solutions were complex and needed holistic attention at all levels across the country.

"It is also aware of legal constraints on the City of Cape Town as to what can be done in regards to those in the various encampments – such as ‘Tent City’ across from Sea Point SAPS. “Unfortunately, many find it better to be on the streets than back in their homes and some sent out to work the streets to bring in money. “The CPF will continue to press all to work closely together to help as most appropriate. We welcome the support from the City’s Social Development Unit,” she said in a statement.

Despite the reluctance of the street people, the community members believe the plans are warmly welcomed. Tara Gerardy, head of the Cape Town Central Improvement District Social Development department, said: “At present there are not enough beds in the city centre to accommodate the number of street people who don’t have a roof over their heads. “The City’s initiative will definitely make an impact, especially if the transitional shelter space aims to help the homeless reintegrate with society.