City under siege: City forced to spend R100 million on safety escorts for service staff

Cape Town's ongoing struggle with violent crime and public safety has escalated to the point where over R100 million is being allocated to safeguard City staff and contractors. This comes as threats to personnel in high-risk areas, such as Samora Machel, Delft, and parts of the CBD, continue to rise.

A recent cooperation agreement between the South African Police Service (SAPS), the City of Cape Town, and the Western Cape Government has aimed to streamline crime-fighting efforts across the province. Through integrated policing, shared resources, and combined operational efforts, these bodies are working together to address the growing threat of gang violence, extortion, and protests. However, it is clear that despite these collaborations, the situation remains dire.

"Integrated operations and crime-fighting initiatives are conducted daily, with priority given to areas experiencing higher levels of crime," said police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut. "In so-called Red Zones, where risks to emergency personnel are heightened, it is standard practice to provide escorts for services such as ambulances and other essential services." These "Red Zones" are identified through SAPS crime data and real-time conflict analysis, often linked to criminal activity such as armed robbery, hijacking, and even murder.

Between September 2024 and March 2025, over 1,900 escorts were carried out, with the City’s Safety and Security Directorate coordinating these operations. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said, "We’ve seen a continued increase in requests for safety escorts, as the statistics show. JP Smith “There is a direct correlation between the quality of services and areas considered red zones and it cuts across departments, from basic services to firefighting and even disaster assessments."

To address this, the City is increasing resources. "It’s mind-boggling, the amount of money that is being spent on safeguarding staff and projects, but this is our reality," Smith continued. "The attacks on staff and City contractors are relentless, and include very serious crimes, including armed robbery, hijacking and sadly even murder,” he said.

In response to the escalating crime, the City has allocated R100 million to the newly formed Escort Service Unit. "The City is also bolstering its efforts with 222 additional Facility Protection Officers, aiming to relieve pressure on existing Law Enforcement resources," Smith said. These officers will be deployed to ensure that critical services continue without interruption, particularly in high-risk zones. "This move marks a shift away from costlier and less effective private security services," Smith noted.

"While the City acknowledges that this funding could support broader service delivery, it stresses the necessity of staff protection amid a worsening extortion crisis." The urgency of the situation was highlighted by the recent conviction of four individuals for the 2019 murders of law enforcement officers Simtembile Nyangiwe and Jan Nieuwenhuys, who were killed while escorting contractors in Philippi. "We are grateful that justice has prevailed," Smith said.

"Although the loved ones of these officers have waited more than five and a half years for trial to draw to a close, it is cold comfort as the verdict will never right the horrific act of extreme violence that was perpetrated against the officers who were serving the community." Smith also emphasised the ongoing need for further action. "We find a semblance of solace in the fact that those responsible are paying for the deeds, and call on the court to impose the maximum sentence possible."

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse The risks to public safety have not only affected law enforcement personnel but also the Fire and Rescue Service. Speaking on the significance of security for firefighters entering red zones, spokesperson Jermaine Carelse highlighted the daily threats faced by crews in these areas. "Every day we get notifications about where the red zones are, so we coordinate that way," Carelse explained.

"Normally, assistance from law enforcement gives us a sense of security, but it’s on availability, and when we phone, we get what we can." Carelse emphasised the importance of these escorts, adding, "It means a lot to us. Our guys go into these areas daily, and it can be traumatic." The service has faced alarming incidents in recent months, where staff were targeted during routine operations.

"In the last four months, we had two incidents where staff were robbed at gunpoint in the Philippi area," Carelse said. The first occurred on January 4, 2025, near the informal settlement at the corner of the R300 and Stock Road, when a crew attending a vegetation fire was assaulted and robbed. The second incident took place a month later on February 4, 2025, near the Eyadini Informal Settlement, when a crew from Mitchells Plain, Landsdowne, and Gugulethu was held up at gunpoint while walking to an incident. Both incidents resulted in staff being booked off for an extended period and receiving trauma counselling.

"As we continue to face these challenges, the role of escorts in ensuring the safety of emergency services becomes ever more crucial," Carelse said. "The added protection helps keep our staff safe, but the toll on their mental and physical well-being is undeniable." [email protected]