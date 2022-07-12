City’s enforcement services clamp down on crime

Cape Town - In the past week, the City’s enforcement services made 362 arrests for a range of offences, and issued 65 982 fines for traffic and by-law transgressions. One of those arrested was a suspected drug courier whose hide and seek game was no match for K9 Xena. Metro Police officers made 166 arrests in the past week and issued 4 117 fines for various traffic and by-law offences.

One of them was a 37-year-old suspect, arrested for possession of drugs and detained at Gordon’s Bay SAPS. On Sunday, officers were on patrol in Sir Lowry’s Pass Road, when they noticed a suspicious vehicle with dark tinted windows. They flagged down the vehicle for a routine inspection. Officers requested permission to search the vehicle, and K9 Xena indicated the presence of drugs.

Officers found what looked like an insect spray canister, filled with 28 mandrax tablets. They found a second canister on the driver’s person, containing 20 mandrax tablets, two packets of tik and just over a thousand rand in cash. “In recent years, criminals have had to become far more creative to avoid detection of narcotics and other illicit substances, but as K9 Xena proved once more, very little gets past her and her fellow canines. Our K9 unit has proven to be a very valuable resource in the fight against the drug trade. I also commend the officers involved for their part in this bust, but also other successes that stem from visible policing, and picking up on things that the average person likely wouldn’t even notice,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security, alderman JP Smith. Meanwhile, traffic services made 79 arrests in the past week.

These included 56 motorists caught driving under the influence, 18 arrested for reckless and negligent driving, two for being in possession of firearms while under the influence of alcohol, and three more for failing to comply with lawful instructions and resisting arrest. Traffic officers also impounded 142 public transport vehicles, executed 1 179 arrests for outstanding warrants and recorded 59 294 traffic violations. Their law enforcement counterparts made 117 arrests and issued 2 571 notices.

Auxiliary law enforcement volunteers had an eventful weekend, with two high-speed chases that resulted in two arrests. On Saturday evening, officers on patrol noticed a woman running away from a vehicle in the Stellenberg area and decided to investigate. However, the driver sped off, throwing items from the car during the pursuit. He was eventually pulled over, and officers recovered nearly a thousand rand in cash and various quantities of drugs that he threw from the vehicle. He was detained and charged at Durbanville SAPS for reckless and negligent driving, possession of drugs, and suspected drug dealing. In the early hours of Sunday, officers on patrol in Gardens spotted a vehicle running a red traffic light. At the next intersection, they activated their sirens and instructed him to pull over, but he sped off instead, leading officers in the direction of Woodstock. The driver eventually pulled into a garage in the area, and was detained after initially resisting arrest.