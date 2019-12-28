The Department of Basic Education will announce the matric results on January 7, which brings with it an increase in anxiety and stress, and in some extreme instances, suicide for distressed pupils who have not performed as well as anticipated.
In 2018, at least 21.8% of pupils failed the national senior certificate.
According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), 9.5% of teen deaths in South Africa are caused by suicide, with exam disappointment being a potential trigger.
“There are children who have undiagnosed depression or who undergo a trauma or an experience that makes them more vulnerable, and this can be the final stress that causes them to commit suicide or use drugs,” said Sadag clinical psychologist Dessy Tzoneva.