Classmates, strangers raise funds for teen breadwinner

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THERE are people who care for others and want them to succeed in life. Seventeen-year-old Tashreeq Doovey from Hanover Park is not only a Grade 12 pupil at Windsor High School in Lansdowne, but also the sole breadwinner for his mother and three younger siblings, where a total of nine people stay in a two-bedroom house. He works for a catering company at the weekend to help put food on the table, and still finds time to study when he gets home. To make his life a bit easier, a parent of one of his classmates, Roxanne Carter, started a BackaBuddy campaign last weekend. Carter’s goal was to raise R55 000 but she has amassed more than R100 000 by 5pm yesterday through the fund-raising platform. The money will be used for groceries, electricity, transport, data for school projects and tertiary fees for Tashreeq next year.

Tashreeq said: “Mrs Carter, you have a heart of gold. The fact that you didn’t even know me and did this for me. I can only make dua (prayer) that the Almighty lights her path and grants her whatever she prays for.”

Last week, his classmates bought him a decent second-hand cellphone after he was recently pick-pocketed when he fainted due to exhaustion and hunger. They went a step further and bought him a matric jacket which he could not afford.

He said: “I’m still trying to process everything. I am so grateful and will never stop thanking everyone who chipped in. The 2020 academic year has been extremely tough but I didn’t let that put me down even though there were times I felt like giving up.

“To balance school and work is not easy because when I get home at about 1am then I will still sit with my books.

“To support my family is basically my first priority,” he said.

Tashreeq has been provisionally accepted for education and engineering at UWC, UCT and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

“To everyone going through a tough time and feeling like sinking, remember there are people who care and wish to see you make it in life.

“Don’t give up, drag yourself out of the dust and take the initiative to become a success,” he added.

Carter said: “Last week Friday, I waited more than 15 minutes for my son Dejuan. He told me that the class had to stay behind as they wanted to surprise Tashreeq. I was so proud of what these young adults had done and started to cry.

“When my son showed me the video they made, I posted it on social media and was inundated with messages of people wanting to help.

“This was when I decided to start a BackaBuddy campaign. It will allow Tashreeq to not only be a 17-year-old but also focus on exams without the worry of having to provide for his family.”

His classmate, Ziyaad Marlie, said Tashreeq was an inspiration to young people.

“Despite his circumstances, he strives to do his best. I would just like to say thank you to the ‘council of lads’, the Grade 12Q class and a few of our teachers for their support,” he said.

His business studies teacher, Sajal Parmar, said: “What his class did was a pure act of love and kindness that can be seen through the bond they have. Despite his circumstances, he is someone with a big heart, has a great work ethic and is a disciplined pupil. His future is as bright as his heart.”

His mother, Raygaanah Ariefdien, said she was proud of her son.

“Tashreeq is really a blessing and his willingness to take on responsibilities that are not his makes me want to cry. He is my pillar and our bond is unbreakable. I am really grateful for everything that has recently happened in our lives and to all those who played a role,” she said.