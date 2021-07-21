Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess

Learning how to manage your mind is a vital skill, because “if we don’t mind-manage our mental mess, our life will feel like a mess”. For every new experience we need a new set of mind-management tools.

Mental distress and ill-health are not new. The thoughts we think directs the action we take. It therefore follows that if we change our thoughts (that’s the way we think) then you can change your actions. What if there was another way? What if the answer lay inside of you? What if you held the key?

Dr Caroline Leaf’s book provides a scientifically proven five-step plan, the neurocycle, to discover and eliminate the root of anxiety, depression, and disturbing thoughts with practical examples on how to use the neurocycle to develop good habits, break bad ones, develop mental toughness, detox from trauma, and more.