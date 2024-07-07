Cape Town - Real Estate giants, Engel & Völkers are selling a 1.124m² plot in Clifton, nestled along Table Mountain with the view of the luxurious Twelve Apostles Hotel. They have secured a pre-planned design by a Cape Town architect to construct a villa between R65 million and R75m.

Aerial views of the plot as advertised on their website shows the plot between lavish homes, sporting swimming pools and balconies facing the luxurious ocean. According to their website, the plot stands on one of the continent’s most desired and most valuable residential locations, giving a view of the beautiful mountain range. “As far as the eyes can reach, you will encounter ever-changing mind-blowing views, be it sunrise or sunset,” they stated.

“The qualified purchaser will be offered a unique opportunity to purchase approved building plans by well-known Jenny Mills Architects to build the multi-storey exclusive villa. “Building costs are estimated at between R65 million to R75 million.” Clifton’s R175 million plot for sale, which is 1.124sqm. pic Engel & Völkers Clifton’s R175 million plot for sale, which is 1.124m². picture Engel & Völkers According to a report by Businesstech Clifton is a sought-after suburb with the most expensive real estate in South Africa.

They said Discovery Travel Channel rated the suburb as one of the top 10 beaches in the world. Exquisite Coasts agreed, they also rated Clifton as one of the top 10 beaches in the world. They have likened it to the Seychelles and said it had a unique setting of four beaches.

Property prices range well over R80m on estate agency sites. Last year Mansion Global said Clifton offered the most exclusive and expensive properties in the country. They quoted Annette Hepburn, area specialist and full status property practitioner at Pam Golding Properties in saying: “Clifton, the playground of the rich and famous, has a relaxed, holiday vibe.”