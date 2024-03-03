Cloete appointed acting CEO, Wessa

Cindy-Lee Cloete, a prominent figure in South Africa's environmental education landscape, has been appointed as the acting CEO of the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa), effective from Friday. With a background in environmental education and a passion for social and environmental justice, Cloete is poised to lead Wessa through a period of transition with dedication and expertise.

Having served as head of Programmes and Projects at Wessa since 2021, Cloete brings a wealth of experience and expertise in environmental conservation and organisational leadership to her new role. Her journey in environmental education began on the Namaqualand plains, where she developed a deep understanding of the interconnectedness of humans and nature. This understanding propelled her to pursue an undergraduate degree in Nature Conservation at CPUT and Master's degree in Environmental Education (MEd) from Rhodes University.

Throughout her career, Cloete has been a staunch advocate for environmental learning within communities, leading initiatives such as the Eco-Schools Programme, Learning About Forests, the Young Reporters for the Environment programme and the Wessa Coastal and Sustainable Tourism Programmes, which include the Blue Flag Programme, the Green Coast Programme and Green Key Programme. Her dedication to promoting sustainable practices and empowering young people to advocate for environmental issues has earned her recognition both nationally and internationally. In her new role as acting CEO of Wessa, Cloete will work closely with the Wessa Board and executive team to ensure continuity of operations and the continued pursuit of the organisation's mission and objectives.