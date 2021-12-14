Closure of Athlone Stadium walk-through

Cape Town - The walk-through component of the Athlone Vaccine Centre of Hope will be closing its 40 vaccination booths tomorrow. This comes after the Department opened the facility to vaccinate as many people who live and travel within proximity of the site as it created easy access to vaccines along one of the busiest travel routes in the Cape Metro.

Site manager at the Athlone Vaccination Centre of Hope, Fatima Peters said that given the historical value of the stadium, it would have only been right that the mass vaccination centre be placed in that vicinity. “The drive-through was the first of its kind and magnitude in the Western Cape, especially on the Cape Flats which was implemented to accommodate and vaccinate many communities within proximity to the historical Athlone Stadium,” said Peters. Since the mass vaccination site’s official opening in August 2021, according to the department, a total of 59 856 people were vaccinated at both the walk-through and drive-through areas as of 9 December 2021, with the walk-through section only vaccinating 29 776 people aged 12 years and older to date.

Western Cape health department spokesperson Monique Johnstone said that when the mass vaccination site was opened, it was commissioned on a temporary basis and is currently being decommissioned in a phased out approach starting with the walk-through section. “The Western Cape Government Health signed a contractual agreement to lease the Athlone Stadium for a specific period. This vaccination site was not meant to be a permanent fixture, hence walk-in clients will still be able to access vaccines at the drive-through.” “The drive-through will remain open as more people from various areas in the metro utilise this section of the Athlone Vaccination Centre of Hope and it seems to be more popular compared to the walk-through. It is more convenient and people feel safer receiving their vaccination in the comfort of their car and bringing more people in their family bubble to receive the vaccine including elderly members without having them exposed to the virus.”