Closure of fishing around penguin colonies for 10 years announced

Cape Town: The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE), has moved to close fishing around penguin colonies for a minimum of 10 years to protect African penguins which are on the brink of extinction. Minister, Barbara Creecy, made the decision following an Expert Review Panel report on fishing closures and limitations around key penguin colonies.

According to the report, the population of African penguins breeding in South Africa has been declining rapidly, approximately 8% per annum, since 2005 and is consequently at a high risk of extinction in the wild in the coming decades. “The African penguin is critically endangered. If this situation is not addressed, with current rates of population decline, science tells us these iconic creatures could be functionally extinct by 2035,” said Creecy. She said competition for food is thought to be one of a set of pressures that are contributing to the decline of the African penguin population. Other pressures include ship traffic and its associated noise and vibrations, pollution, and the degradation of suitable nesting habitats.

Professor Andre Punt, one of the panellists, said closures of forage-fish fishing around penguin colonies would be likely to benefit penguin conservation but would need to be part of a larger package of conservation measures as such closures alone are unlikely to reverse the current declines. “If designated, closed areas to protect penguins should be reviewed at a time when results are available to investigate life-history processes such as juvenile recruitment, adult survival, and hence population growth rates. This may be between 6 and 10 years after designation. Other reasons to review such closed areas might include major socio-economic changes in the fishery and processing, stock abundance, or similar consequences of prey resource change,” said Punt. He said continued communication, collaboration, and transparency of research data and analyses are strongly encouraged to build trust and strengthen progress towards seeking acceptable solutions. Working collaboratively will further enhance the effectiveness and social acceptability of management measures and decisions aimed at mitigating the decline of the African penguin.