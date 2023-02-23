Codeta and WCED feud over scholar transport continues

Western Cape education MEC David Maynier has gone back to court to try and put a stop to the blockade of learner transport by members of the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta). On Thursday Maynier said his department had submitted papers at the Western Cape High Court as the next step its legal proceedings to end the feud over buses transporting learners from Mfuleni and surrounding areas.

This comes six days after the Western Cape education department dragged Codeta before Judge Judy Cloete for an urgent interdict to stop taxi operators from blocking scholar transport. The blockade began three weeks ago, when taxi drivers barred buses contracted by the education department from carting Academia Primary learners to Khayelitsha from areas in and around Mfuleni. “It was clear from Codeta’s answering papers that their callous attitude toward our children’s constitutional right to education persists,” Maynier explained.

“Last Friday, Codeta undertook to suspend their blockade, but our contracted learner transport scheme drivers continued to be harassed this week, with 1 800 learners missing school on Monday. “This has since dropped to 990 learners staying home on Tuesday, and 880 on Wednesday. “Our schools have been supporting learners by sharing take-home work packs with parents, but it is now imperative that our children return to school as soon as possible.

“We again call on Codeta to issue a public statement confirming their undertaking before the court not to threaten, intimidate, or prevent learner transport from operating in the Western Cape.” Codeta’s spokesperson Andile Khanyi accused Maynier of misleading the public. “It is untrue that we are continuing with the blockade, he is trying to mislead the community of Khayelitsha,” Khanyi said.