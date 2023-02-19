Codeta and WCED ‘temporarily’ resolve scholar transport issues

As the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) welcomes a brief reprieve from taxi operators who are demanding a stake in scholar transport, Cape Town commuters have been warned to brace themselves for disruptions when the taxi industry downs tool on Wednesday. On Friday, the WCED dragged the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) before Judge Judy Cloete at the Western Cape High Court for an urgent interdict to stop taxi operators from barring children using scholar transport, contracted by the department, from taking children to Khayelitsha schools.

This week thousands of learners from Mfuleni and surrounding areas did not show up at schools as a result of the blockade. Provincial Education Minister David Maynier said he approached the court to prevent Codeta from continuing to interfere with scholar transport. “I asked the court to interdict the taxi association and its members from issuing threats to our learner transport scheme drivers, learners, and members of the public.

“Over 3 200 children missed school on Friday in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas as a result of the illegal blockade. “The court recognised the urgency of the matter. Codeta has backed down and agreed to an interim arrangement whereby they will suspend their illegal blockade of our learner transport scheme operators, until such time as the matter can be heard before the court.” Maynier said Codeta had agreed not to obstruct, interfere and stop the transporting of learners, including service providers of learner transport contracted by the WCED, within the Western Cape

“In addition, I have lodged a criminal complaint with the SAPS against the minibus taxi associations currently preventing our children from getting to school. “I provided a variety of evidence to them, including the statement issued by Codeta, which announces the hijacking of our learner transport scheme routes.” Maynier said he also provided the media comments by various taxi association representatives, and photos of children hiding in the footwells of vehicles to escape the notice of the taxi drivers.

“Our position remains unchanged: We will not meet with any minibus taxi association until they unconditionally end the blockade and stop terrorising our children and our parents.” Codeta secretary Nceba Enge expressed the association’s disappointment in the department’s decision to take them to court but said they would hold to their word. “As the taxi industry we don’t feel that WCED did justice to us but we respect the court’s decision and will abide by it.”

Outside court on Friday, a small crowd of Khayelitsha residents sang and danced to show support for Codeta as private security officers kept an eye on the group. Armed security officers kept a watchful eye on a group of community members who were at court to support Codeta. Picture: LEON LESTRADE/African News Agency (ANA) Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is forging ahead with its planned stayaway on Wednesday. The council’s Western Cape chairperson, Mandla Hermanus, said their protest was over several disputes with the City and provincial government, including the impounding of minibus taxis, the lifting on the moratorium to grant metered-taxis operating licences and squabbles over the B97 route.

Mayco member for urban mobility Rob Quintas said officials would be on high alert to protect MyCiti buses. In previous taxi industry strikes, MyCiTi and Golden Arrow buses have been torched in Nyanga and Khayelitsha. “We know from prior experience that these stayaway actions are, unfortunately, often marked by violence, destruction of public property, attacks on other public transport services and intimidation,” Quintas said.