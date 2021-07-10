Coffin manufacturers prepare for shortage of materials used to make it

Cape Town - A local coffin manufacturer has confirmed chipboard used to make coffins is running out locally as the Covid-19 third wave ravages the country. Last week, undertakers told Weekend Argus they had ordered additional coffins in the wake of the third wave to prevent a shortage as experienced during the second wave.

Undertakers in Cape Town confirmed, between Muslim and Christian Covid-19 burials, they were conducting up to at least 91 per week. Chipboard is predominantly used to manufacture coffins and is approved by the South African Bureau of Standards. According to coffinandcaskettraining.com, 70% of coffins were made out of chipboard in South Africa.

Brent Berry, the owner of Beta Manufacturing, Beta Coffins in Somerset West, had noted the start of a shortage of chipboard during the third wave. Berry has since ordered his chipboard from China but has been hit with delays due to Level 4 restrictions. He did not want to comment on the exact pricing of wood and material but said prices had tripled if the wood was imported.

“The biggest problem is the wood, super wood, NDF, chipboard,” he explained. “This is mainly used to make coffins. There is a dire shortage, and we all have been battling with the increase in prices since the pandemic started. “For example, I am importing my wood from China, and prices have increased due to shipping prices as well.

“The shipping rate has tripled. I have a trailer, for example, that is waiting for six weeks, and due to Covid, there is a delay. “I am a small business. During the first and second waves, there was an increase in the demand for coffins. Now with the third wave, there has been an increase.” Grahame Ernstzen, owner of Ernstzen Funerals, said he purchases his coffins ready-made from manufacturers.

During the second wave, they were forced to use display coffins when the showrooms and storage rooms were completely cleared out. He said they were not as yet in the same position as during the second wave but were preparing themselves. He added most coffins were made out of chipboard and that there was an extra burial fee for Covid, due to the additional precautions taken.

“I buy my coffins which are ready-made, but there are few manufacturers,” he said. “We have pre-ordered coffins because we learnt from the second wave that there were zero coffins, so we had to use the stock in the showrooms. “Chipboard is the standard wood used for coffins and then there is super board. With Covid there is an extra cost, some of the undertakers do charge for it due to the precautions taken like PPE.

When asked about the fees of entry-level coffins versus caskets, he said it depended on the wood and if it was custom-made. “Entry-level coffins cost about R1000 and a casket between R14 000 and R15 000. “This depends on the usage of silk, frills, extended handles, solid wood to satin and pillows.